Siren Marine Introduces Next Generation Connected Boat® Device Now Available for Pre-Order

Newport, RI, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Marine has released the Siren 3 Pro — its next generation Connected Boat® product leveraging disruptive, smart technology to enhance the boat ownership experience by keeping boaters connected to their boat like never before.

With the rising popularity of "smart home" and "smart car" technology, consumers have become more and more accustomed to IoT-based products in today's connected world – from voice-activated doorbell cameras to smart watches, robot vacuums, self-driving cars and connected thermostats. Smart technology allows consumers to seamlessly connect to the world around them by providing peace of mind and control ­with the touch of a button.

Together with the easy-to-use Siren Marine Mobile App, the Siren 3 Pro device connects boaters to their boats anywhere, anytime so they know their boats are safe, secure and ready to enjoy. Boaters can remotely monitor their boats' location, bilge pump activity, battery levels, shore power status and more. And if there is a critical event such as unauthorized entry, drained battery or a broken geofence, they'll receive instant alerts right to their smartphones, so they are always in the know.

Siren Marine's latest technology, the Siren 3 Pro, features built-in worldwide LTE cellular connectivity, GPS tracking and NMEA 2000 connectivity with optional, add-on satellite connection. Additionally, it works with a range of advanced, proprietary wireless and wired sensors for more robust monitoring, tracking and control. NMEA 2000 connectivity opens up the full power of digital switching and puts unparalleled access to data, such as engine metrics and transmission performance data, at boaters' fingertips. Siren Marine provides the level of connectivity consumers have come to expect from their cars – to their boats.

The company is confident that the Siren 3 Pro will fuel more widespread adoption of its smart boat technology among boating consumers. "Ten years of experience in the Connected Boat® realm has led to the culmination of this new device" said Siren Marine Founder & CEO, Daniel Harper. "In that time, we've gained invaluable knowledge from boaters and the industry. We have applied these insights to develop a new system that is more full-featured, while remaining easy to install on today's boats. We believe the Siren 3 series has the potential to transform every boat into a smart boat."

The main device carries an MRP of $749 noting additional wireless and/or wired sensors are available for a range of consumer needs. For cellular subscription plans, Siren Marine offers multiple options, the most affordable of which is $15/month. Separate satellite subscriptions are available for boaters who need connectivity for offshore use.

To pre-order or learn more about the new Siren 3 Pro and Siren Marine's other products and services, visit www.sirenmarine.com. Welcome to the Connected Boat®.

