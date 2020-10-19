Beyond Air® Presents Data Showing Anti-Coronavirus Activity of Nitric Oxide at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020

In vitro data support development of nitric oxide as a potential coronavirus therapy that acts within hours



These data suggest that the LungFit™ system may be effective for both prevention and treatment of human coronavirus infection with 150-250ppm nitric oxide intermittent dosing regimens

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced the presentation of data from its COVID-19 program at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020, which is being held virtually from October 18th to 21st.

Data presented showed the following:

A single 2-hour exposure of OC43 human coronavirus to 250 ppm NO in vitro prior to infection of host cells resulted in a significant reduction in viral infectivity (1.4-log or 96% reduction) and a significant improvement in host cell viability (> 75%) over 7 days

Exposure of OC43 human coronavirus infected cells to 150-250 ppm NO intermittent exposure regimens (4 one-hour exposures over 7 hours) resulted in as much as a 46% increase in host cell viability

Exposure of OC43 human coronavirus infected cells to a 150 ppm NO intermittent exposure regimen (4 one-hour exposures over 7 hours per day for two days) resulted in complete inhibition of infectivity



"These data provide further evidence of the destructive power of nitric oxide against coronaviruses," said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. "We are developing the LungFit™ system, which generates NO from ambient air for delivery to the human lung. We look forward to using LungFit™ in human studies to provide the evidence necessary to make the system available to patients for the treatment of viral infections of the lung."

The final version of the e-poster is available on the CHEST 2020 website ( click here ), as well as on the Company's website ( click here ).

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit™, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit™ can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit™ for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .

About Nitric Oxide (NO)

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a powerful molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO targets the vascular smooth muscle cells that surround the small resistance arteries in the lungs. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post certain cardiac surgeries and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia. Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative, but also against other diverse pathogens, including mycobacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast and parasites, and has the potential to eliminate multi-drug resistant strains.

About the LungFit™*

Beyond Air's LungFit™ is a cylinder-free, phasic flow nitric oxide generator and delivery system and has been designated as a medical device by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ventilator compatible version of the device can generate NO from ambient air on demand for delivery to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 part per million (ppm) to 80 ppm. The LungFit™ system could potentially replace large, high-pressure NO cylinders providing significant advantages in the hospital setting, including greatly reducing inventory and storage requirements, improving overall safety with the elimination of NO2 purging steps, and other benefits. The LungFit™ can also deliver NO at concentrations at or above 80 ppm for potentially treating severe acute lung infections in the hospital setting (e.g. COVID-19, bronchiolitis) and chronic, refractory lung infections in the home setting (e.g. NTM). With the elimination of cylinders, Beyond Air intends to offer NO treatment in the home setting.

* Beyond Air's LungFit™ is not approved for commercial use. Beyond Air's LungFit™ is for investigational use only. Beyond Air is not suggesting NO use over 80 ppm nor use at home.

About COVID-19

COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is an infectious disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China in December of 2019. Those affected develop fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or difficulty breathing. While the majority of cases result in mild symptoms, some can progress to pneumonia and multi-organ failure. Older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions are at an increased risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19. There is no specific treatment approved for COVID-19 and patients are managed with supportive care. NO may prove to be a treatment as the impact on the lung should result in bronchodilation, reduction in inflammation and inhibition of the viral replication process1,2,3. As of October 16, 2020, more than 39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 1.1 million deaths have been reported globally.

