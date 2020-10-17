SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Precigen, Inc (f/k/a Intrexon Corporation) - PGEN

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Precigen, Inc (f/k/a Intrexon Corporation) ("Precigen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PGEN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Precigen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2020, post-market, Precigen disclosed in its annual report for fiscal year 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), that "[i]n October 2018, the Company received a subpoena from the Division of Enforcement of the SEC informing the Company of a non-public, fact-finding investigation concerning the Company's disclosures regarding its methane bioconversion platform. Then, on September 25, 2020, the SEC announced that it had imposed a Cease-and-Desist Order in connection with the Precigen's "purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion (‘MBC') program.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .