Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGDC) announces that at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on October 16, 2020 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders elected Carlos J. Miguens, Cristián López Saubidet, Christopher van Tienhoven, Tim Hunt, David Jarvis, Alexander Harper, and Leon Hardy as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year. All motions, including the reapproval of the Company's stock option plan and appointment of the Company's auditors, were passed by over 99% of the shares represented in person or by proxy, showing strong support from voting shareholders.



Chief Executive Officer Christopher van Tienhoven states, "We appreciate the support of our stakeholders and look forward to advancing our portfolio of precious metals projects in South America."

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 360 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

