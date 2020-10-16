Florida Cancer Specialists Oncologist Michael Diaz, MD Appointed to Florida Cancer Control & Research Advisory Council (CCRAB)

Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Diaz, MD, Assistant Managing Physician of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), has been appointed to a two-year term on the prestigious Florida Cancer Control & Research Advisory Council (CCRAB). Established in 1979 by the Florida Legislature, CCRAB is an advisory body that concentrates on the study of cancer and advises the Legislature, Governor and Surgeon General on ways to reduce Florida's cancer burden. There are 15 members of the Council, each representing a specific group of stakeholders. Dr. Diaz will serve as the new Association of Community Cancer Centers appointee.

"I am truly honored by this appointment," Dr. Diaz said. "The Council has a significant leadership role in statewide efforts to improve patient participation in research and to reduce cancer health disparities, two objectives I consider vitally important. I look forward to working with the Council to reduce Florida's cancer burden and promote healthier lives and communities across the state."

CCRAB's top goals for 2020 – 2025 include increasing collaboration among cancer control stakeholders, ensuring collection of comprehensive and high-quality cancer-related date, reducing the incidence and mortality from tobacco-related cancers, eliminating cervical cancer by increasing vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV), decreasing the incidence of skin cancer and increasing the use of genomic cancer risk assessments, including genetic counseling and appropriate genetic testing.

The Florida Cancer Control & Research Advisory Council traditionally meets twice a year and all meetings are open to the public. The next meeting will be held virtually on Friday, October 23rd from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Additional meeting information will be posted online at CCRAB.org/events.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Shelly Glenn Florida Cancer Specialists (770) 365.6168 SGlenn@FLCancer.com Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com