IAGC 2020 Global HSSE Forum Goes Virtual

Houston, TX, U.S., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the importance of the Geophysical & Exploration industry's focus on health, safety, security and environment (HSSE), the IAGC has moved its annual IAGC Global HSSE Forum to virtual.

The two-day virtual conference scheduled for 20 – 21 October will allow for an expanded reach by enabling HSSE professionals far and wide to participate in the G&E industry's premier HSSE event. The virtualization of the 2020 IAGC Global HSSE Forum allows for a much larger group of attendees because previous Forums had attendance restrictions. Those who would not normally be able to take days from work, now have the opportunity to participate and get information they can benefit from immediately to keep workers safe and improve operations no matter where they are in the world.

"We are so excited about this year's virtual conference. This is new territory for the IAGC, and it was very important for us to acclimate to our current pandemic environment while continuing our focused priority of HSSE in our industry. This forum also provides an increased potential and reach for our global virtual conference," said IAGC Director of Member & Industry Relations Jameson White. He said, "We are honored to have BGP as our title sponsor and ExxonMobil and Total as speaker and panel sponsors this year and look forward to an informative and engaging forum."

The IAGC two-day Global HSSE Forum presented by BGP with ExxonMobil and Total as speaker/panel sponsors features a powerful agenda and speakers discussing important G&E industry issues:

Day 1: Mental Health & Well-being for Home Workers (Graeham MacKenzie – CGG); COVID-19 & the G&E Industry Response (Dr. Alex Rowe – United Healthcare, Dustin Van Liew – IAGC; Jameson White – IAGC); TOTAL & PGS South Africa Project Review (Erwan L'Arvor – Total, Magnus Christiansen – PGS); IAGC Seismic Efficiency Initiative Panel Session (Jason Flockton – BHP, Richard Price – Polarcus, Erwan L'Arvor – Total, and Brian deMartin – ExxonMobil); Geophysical & Exploration Industry Emissions Reporting (Xander Campman – Shell, Steve Oates – Shell); and Geophysical & Exploration Industry ESG Panel Session (Jeffrey Hales –Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, Jim Wicklund – Stephens, Inc., Johnathan Stone – BP, Sophie Zurquiyah – CGG).

Day 2: High Potential Incident (HiPos) Presentations; The Great Crew Change: The Transfer of G&E Industry HSSE Knowledge Panel Session (Derek Cardno – BHP, Tom Scoulios – Magseis Fairfield, Magne Reiersgard – PGS, Magnus Christiansen – PGS); New Energies & The O&G Industry HSSE Experience Panel Session (Dr. Sarah Courbis – Advisian, Jens Olaav Paulsen – Equinor, Dr. Ross Compton, Dr. Alex Loureiro); IAGC Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Guidance & Ghost Net & Marine Debris Removal Initiative (Dr. Alex Loureiro, IAGC); and Information Security and the Digital Age (Mario Capitanachi – CGG).

The cost of attendance is free for all employees of IAGC member companies, and non-IAGC members may attend the forum both days for $450. Registration and the conference agenda are now available.

###

About the IAGC

Founded in 1971, the IAGC is the global trade association for the geophysical and exploration industry, the cornerstone of the energy industry. With member companies in 50 countries, our membership includes onshore and offshore survey operators and acquisition companies, data and processing providers, exploration and production companies, equipment and software manufacturers, industry suppliers, and service providers. The IAGC supports and fosters science- and risk-based regulations consistent with existing practices that are proven to be environmentally responsible, effective and operationally feasible. ​

Attachment

Gail Adams-Jackson IAGC +1 281-702-4201 gail.adams@iagc.org