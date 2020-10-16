'Female Genital Mutilations' discusses the problems with the procedure through one fictional girl's story

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getu Tadesse Mindaye illustrates the short and long term effects of female genital mutilations through the fictional story of a girl named Kedra who undergoes infibulation in "Female Genital Mutilations: The Story of Kedra" (published by Xlibris UK).

"Female Genital Mutilations" illustrates how millions of girls in the world, especially Africa, the Middle East and Asia, must battle society and traditions in order to avoid seclusion from their peers. The story describes the loss and trauma millions of little girls go through with genital mutilation through Kedra's experience. In Kedra's life, her mother Aida is the decision maker for her daughters. She decides that all her daughters, including Kedra must be circumcised to follow tradition and avoid social rejection no matter how they feel.

"I learned this topic by working as a physician in this part of the region, more than 75% of the women coming to our clinic are coming because they have health issue related to FGM," Getu says, adding that "FGM does not have any health benefits and is a violation of women sexual right, I would like the readers of this book to educate themselves about FGM and be the voice for those who can not speak for themselves. Also I would like readers to encourage governments to legislate law to criminalize the practice of FGM in those countries."

"Female Genital Mutilations" is available for purchase online on at: https://www.amazon.com/Female-Genital-Mutilations-Story-Kedra/dp/1664112057.

"Female Genital Mutilations"

By Getu Tadesse Mindaye

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781664112063

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781664112056

E-Book | 128 pages | ISBN 9781664112049

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Getu Tadesse Mindaye was born in the capital city of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in 1966. His father died during the Ethio-Somalia war and later he joined 1200 other kids whose fathers had also died during the invasion of Somalia to go to Cuba for study. Getu went on to become a medical doctor from the number one medical facility in Santiago de Cuba. After graduation he went back to Ethiopia to work as a physician. Getu also worked with both UNICEF and WHO to eradicate Guinea worm and polio. He oversaw the expansion of Ethiopian public immunization coverage and prevention of upper respiration and diarrheal disease. After witnessing the aftermath of female genital mutilation being performed on little girls in Somali region of Ethiopia he joined a nonprofit organization working against FGM. He's since spoken out about FGM and requested the Ethiopian government to criminalize it. He received multiples recognitions from local people and also abroad. Currently Getu is living in Aurora, Colorado, USA, and is a father of three kids.

