New book shares a compilation of 180 stories and jokes, each one with a lesson or insight into human nature or life truth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the years, whenever Eric Wei spotted a good story or joke which could teach people something or reveal some truth, he would think of how to tell it in his own words and draw an insightful lesson from it. "Lessons From Tales: What we can learn from short stories and jokes" (published by Partridge Singapore) is the result of such collections over the years.

This book is a compilation of 180 stories and jokes taken from various sources — books, jokes, Aesop's Fables and other old tales. Wei has re-written them and drawn insightful lessons about human nature or a life truth. There are stories intended to encourage the readers, and those extolling certain values. There are also stories with lessons on human communications, motivation, perceptions and pride. Readers will also learn not to be deceived by appearance, and the peril of pleasing everyone.

An example from the book:

A man was walking along a riverbank, thinking how to get across.

He saw another man on the opposite bank.

‘Hey, friend,' he shouted, ‘how can I get to the other side?'

You're already at the other side,' came the reply.

LESSON: We all have different perspectives. When it comes to viewpoints, there are no right or wrong.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, Wei says, "Enjoy the stories. Several of them are hilarious. At the same time, see what insights you can draw from them." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Lessons-Tales-Learn-Short-Stories-ebook/dp/B08JTDJY3X/.

"Lessons From Tales: What we can learn from short stories and jokes"

By Eric Wei

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 114 pages | ISBN 9781543757569

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 114 pages | ISBN 9781543757576

E-Book | 114 pages | ISBN 9781543757552

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Eric Wei is from Singapore. He is an avid reader. He likes books on philosophy, psychology, new thoughts, quotes, wisdom tales and jokes. Besides collecting inspirational wise sayings, he loves to compile meaningful short stories and jokes with underlying insights or lessons.

