Persaud Departs Citigroup for Fieldpoint Private

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced that Shivendra "Vid" Persaud has joined the firm's New York City office as a Commercial Banker.



H. Russell Holland, President and CEO of Fieldpoint's banking unit, said that Mr. Persaud is part of a growing team of commercial bankers who have elected to join the firm as it adds depth in support of its Advisors and Fieldpoint's expanding roster of entrepreneur clients. He is the third such addition in recent months, following Earl "Tripp" Moore and Adam Ercoli, both formerly with Connecticut-based Patriot Bank, who joined in August.

Mr. Persaud joins Fieldpoint Private from Citigroup, where he was a Wealth Relationship Manager, working with corporations and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Prior to that, he served with Astoria Bank, advising commercial and private clients across commercial banking, as well as investment and insurance solutions. Mr. Persaud began his career with Capital One Bank, where he was a relationship banker.

Mr. Persaud said that Fieldpoint Private's approach to private commercial banking had quickly struck a nerve with him. "This firm sees commercial banking differently," he said. "They view it as wealth management for the business, and ultimately as the wealth engine for the entrepreneur. It's a custom, client-first philosophy that extends all the way through a business' liquidity event and beyond. I knew my clients would want me to be here."

Mr. Holland said that he sees Vid as emblematic of the approach Fieldpoint Private brings to its clientele. "We knew right away that Vid and Fieldpoint are cut from the same cloth," he said. "Vid understands there is a difference between transactions versus solutions, of sales versus relationships, of treating someone as a customer versus as a client."

