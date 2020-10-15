Market Overview

Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

October 15, 2020
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2021 second quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector.

  • To participate in the conference: 1-800-920-2776
    Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

  • To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21971095).

  • To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Calendar of Events".

