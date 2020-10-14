Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. Announces Election of Directors

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2020 6:26pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MERCER PARK BRAND ACQUISITION CORP. ("Mercer" or the "Company") announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular and proxy statement for the 2020 annual general meeting of Class B shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held virtually today in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Jonathan Sandelman 10,198,751 100% 0 0%
Lawrence Hackett 10,198,751 100% 0 0%
Andrew Smith 10,198,751 100% 0 0%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp.
Mercer Park Brand is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a Qualifying Transaction.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Cody Slach & Sean Mansouri Gateway Investor Relations (949) 574-3860 or BRND@gatewayir.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com