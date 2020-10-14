INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Loop Industries, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Loop Industries, Inc. ("Loop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LOOP) securities during the period from September 24, 2018 through October 12, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 14, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 13, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Loop's scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the Company's process internally. The report also stated that Loop's previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were technically and industrially impossible, according to a former employee. Moreover, the report alleged that Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a global alliance agreement with in December 2018, told Hindenburg that their partnership is on indefinite hold and that Loop underestimated both costs and complexities of its process. On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.78, or over 32%, to close at $7.83 per share on October 13, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

If you acquired Loop securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney's website: www.kmllp.com.

