Mersana Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Immunosynthen STING-Agonist ADC Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present preclinical data from its novel Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC platform at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place virtually from November 9-14, 2020.



Details of the poster display are as follows:

Poster Title: Tumor cell-intrinsic STING pathway is activated in the presence of cues from immune cells and contributes to the anti-tumor activity of tumor cell-targeted STING agonist antibody-drug conjugates

Abstract Number: 620

E-poster Available: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, November 11-14, 2020.

Location: Virtual Poster Hall

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

