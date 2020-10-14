2020 NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL'S 5TH ANNUAL NATIONAL CONFERENCE & VETS NIGHT OUT GOES VIRTUAL

Detroit, MI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) was not going to let 2020 get away without providing our Veteran and Supplier Diversity communities the opportunity to engage with each other. We established NVBDC to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service-Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. Our initiatives focus on being the Veteran business certifying authority providing reliable revenue and management information to the business community. NVBDC extends opportunities for our Veterans with access and opportunities made possible by our supporting corporations. NVBDC conferences are the largest collection of certified Veteran Owned Businesses & Supplier Diversity Professionals in the industry.

Registration is open for the 2020 NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking Virtual Conference & Vets Night Out. We offer a dynamic group of keynote speakers, panelists, networking, and 1:1 matchmaking to continue the tradition of providing the value NVBDC offers to our Veterans and Supplier Diversity Professional communities.

"We are continually expanding NVBDC value through our benefits for Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses. With all our corporate members, we are proud to offer an opportunity to engage, network, and educate our Veteran community." Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.

The 2020 NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking Virtual Conference & Vets Night Out Event, November 5-6, will be very active from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both days. Vets Night Out Event is held on November 5, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The 2-day virtual conference maintains a substantial agenda with Keynote presentations, Panel Discussions, 1:1 Matchmaking, Exhibition Hall, Networking Lounge, and Vets Night Out Event.

The 2020 National Veteran Business Matchmaking Virtual Conference and Vets Night Out have always been a part of our mission for Vets helping Vets. The event is open to NVBDC Certified and Non-Certified Veteran Business Owners to experience the real value of NVBDC Certification. NVBDC is supported by our Corporate Members and Event Sponsors and values their contributions to help us continue our mission and goals. This event is open to all corporations whose supplier diversity program include service disabled and veteran owned businesses.

"NVBDC is maintaining the same agenda structure as we would with our live event to keep the integrity of our event. We know our Veteran Business Owners and Supplier Diversity Professionals rely on our annual event to build relationships. The opportunity for our corporations to see the incredible products and services of our Veterans, and for our Veteran Business Owners to see the true value of NVBDC Certification is key for upholding our promises to the community." Said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.

We hope to virtually see you on November 5-6, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for the largest collection of corporations and Veteran business owners in one location. You won't want to miss Vets Night Out on November 5, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. look for more exciting announcements coming soon!

