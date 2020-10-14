Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call
LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (TSX:VMD, NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Conference Call Details
|The details of the call are:
|Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST
|US Toll Free Dial In: 1-877-407-0784
|International Toll Free Dial In: 1-201-689-8560
|Meeting ID Number: 13712010
Live Event Call me™ Link:
https://callme.viavid.com/?callme=true&passcode=13707099&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6
- Participants can use the Participant dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.
- Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.
Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.
For further information, please contact:
Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com
Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com