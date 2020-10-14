Market Overview

HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 26, 2020

October 14, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) (the "Company"), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 26, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the third quarter 2020 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, individuals, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of June 30, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.5 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion and total deposits of $3.0 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230

