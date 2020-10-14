ChampionX Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation ("ChampionX") (NYSE:CHX) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX's website at www.investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

US and Canada: 1-888-424-8151 International: 1-847-585-4422 Reference: ChampionX conference call number 6310375

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX's website or at ChampionXThirdQuarter2020CallReplay. Enter passcode 49983378.

About ChampionX



ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. ChampionX's Chemical Technologies offerings consist of chemistry solutions to maximize production from flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. ChampionX's Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. ChampionX's Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:

Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751



