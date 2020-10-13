Business Owner Makes It Big and Teaches Other Entrepreneurs How to Achieve Financial Success in New Book

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of a pandemic and chaotic economic climate, having a reliable income on your own terms has become more important than ever. Creating a business gives people independence and self-fulfillment that standard employment lacks. But where to begin?

"1st Generation Rich" by Mark J. Migliaccio is an essential guide for those seeking to start a business. Growing up with a learning disability, Migliaccio knows firsthand what it feels like to struggle his way down what others deemed the most "successful" path. As a community college dropout, he had to build the life he wanted without formal education or help. Motivated by a vision he had to one day speak to his old special education class about how the world is in their hands as much as it is in anyone else's, he got to work.

What started as a small courier company owned and operated by Migliaccio himself grew expeditiously, allowing him the financial freedom to invest in real estate. Today, he has several flourishing enterprises and has compiled his unique set of tricks to the trade for others to follow in his path.

"I am truly disqualified to be successful by this world's standards, yet I found a path that was not seen by the masses and used it to become ‘1st Generation Rich'", Migliaccio said, adding, "One of my key messages is to never accept mediocrity. You have so much potential. Maybe nothing is standing in your way of financial success, but you need to create a net and catch it for yourself".

During this time of financial instability, job insecurity, and disarray that COVID-19 has prompted, people are seeking to find comfort in knowing they have the tools to do more than simply keep their heads above water- they want to succeed. Migliaccio's work highlights the necessary mindset and tools anyone can utilize during trying times to end up on top.

"1st Generation Rich"

By Mark J. Migliaccio

ISBN: 9781480892040 (softcover); 9781480892057 (hardcover); 9781480892033 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mark J. Migliaccio was in a special education program as a result of a learning disability from elementary school through high school, which he graduated from in 1991. After dropping out of community college, he never returned to a traditional education program again, and let the world teach him the lessons that guided him to success. He has been happily married to his wife, April, for 19 years and has a son. Migliaccio currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

###

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kinds, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904

Attachment

Kayla Rutledge LAVIDGE 480-648-7540 krutledge@lavidge.com