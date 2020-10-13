Market Overview

The Wall Street Journal announces speaker lineup for its first ever virtual WSJ Tech Live

Globe Newswire  
October 13, 2020 3:30pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal is set to host its annual WSJ Tech Live conference online on October 19-21, 2020.  

Reimagining the online event experience, this year's WSJ Tech Live will feature interviews with top executives from across the globe, exclusive demos, virtual excursions, a lively debate and an interactive town hall on the power tech companies wield and their responsibility to users.

The three day conference will cover a number of topics including a look at big tech, antitrust and regulation; the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and their potential to transform business and society; how companies are tackling complex questions of data and privacy while working to regain consumer trust; the new ecosystem of startups; the future of work and workplace culture; tech equality and diversity; and the ongoing U.S.-China battle for tech supremacy. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to keep the conversation going by networking with fellow attendees, speakers and WSJ editors. 

Featured speakers include:

  • Amy Abernethy | Principal Deputy Commissioner Food and Drugs, FDA
  • Jack Antonoff | Producer and Songwriter
  • Stéphane Bancel | CEO, Moderna
  • Wayne Brady | Actor, Singer, Comedian and Producer
  • Julie Brill | Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft Corp.; Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission (2010-2016)
  • Kimberly Bryant | Founder and CEO, Black Girls Code
  • Priscilla Chan | Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
  • David Cicilline | U.S. Representative (D-R.I.); Chairman, House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee
  • Marcelo Claure | CEO, SoftBank Group International; COO, SoftBank Group Corp.; Executive Chairman, Sprint and WeWork
  • Jim V. Continenza | Executive Chairman and CEO, Kodak
  • Shar Dubey | CEO, Match Group
  • Melinda Gates | Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Founder, Pivotal Ventures
  • Carla Harris | Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley
  • Josh Hawley | U.S. Senator, (R., Mo.)
  • Reid Hoffman | Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock
  • Peggy Johnson | CEO, Magic Leap
  • Dara Khosrowshahi | CEO, Uber
  • Arvind Krishna | CEO, IBM
  • Katrina Lake | Founder and CEO, Stitch Fix
  • Ricky Martin | Singer, Songwriter and Co-Founder, Martin Music Lab
  • Jennifer Nason | Global Chairman, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan
  • Eric Schmidt | Former Google Chairman and CEO; Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures
  • Evan Spiegel | Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc.
  • John Stankey | CEO, AT&T Inc.
  • Anne Wojcicki | Co-Founder and CEO, 23andMe

A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here. Members of the press interested in attending should contact Jessica Mara or Steve Severinghaus for more information.

Media Contacts:
Steve Severinghaus
Senior Director, Communications
steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com 

Jessica Mara
Communications Manager
jessica.mara@dowjones.com 

