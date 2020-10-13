The Wall Street Journal announces speaker lineup for its first ever virtual WSJ Tech Live

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal is set to host its annual WSJ Tech Live conference online on October 19-21, 2020.



Reimagining the online event experience, this year's WSJ Tech Live will feature interviews with top executives from across the globe, exclusive demos, virtual excursions, a lively debate and an interactive town hall on the power tech companies wield and their responsibility to users.

The three day conference will cover a number of topics including a look at big tech, antitrust and regulation; the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and their potential to transform business and society; how companies are tackling complex questions of data and privacy while working to regain consumer trust; the new ecosystem of startups; the future of work and workplace culture; tech equality and diversity; and the ongoing U.S.-China battle for tech supremacy. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to keep the conversation going by networking with fellow attendees, speakers and WSJ editors.

Featured speakers include:

Amy Abernethy | Principal Deputy Commissioner Food and Drugs, FDA

| Principal Deputy Commissioner Food and Drugs, FDA Jack Antonoff | Producer and Songwriter

| Producer and Songwriter Stéphane Bancel | CEO, Moderna

| CEO, Moderna Wayne Brady | Actor, Singer, Comedian and Producer

| Actor, Singer, Comedian and Producer Julie Brill | Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft Corp.; Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission (2010-2016)

Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft Corp.; Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission (2010-2016) Kimberly Bryant | Founder and CEO, Black Girls Code

| Founder and CEO, Black Girls Code Priscilla Chan | Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

| Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative David Cicilline | U.S. Representative (D-R.I.); Chairman, House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee

| U.S. Representative (D-R.I.); Chairman, House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee Marcelo Claure | CEO, SoftBank Group International; COO, SoftBank Group Corp.; Executive Chairman, Sprint and WeWork

| CEO, SoftBank Group International; COO, SoftBank Group Corp.; Executive Chairman, Sprint and WeWork Jim V. Continenza | Executive Chairman and CEO, Kodak

| Executive Chairman and CEO, Kodak Shar Dubey | CEO, Match Group

| CEO, Match Group Melinda Gates | Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Founder, Pivotal Ventures

| Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Founder, Pivotal Ventures Carla Harris | Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

| Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Josh Hawley | U.S. Senator, (R., Mo.)

| U.S. Senator, (R., Mo.) Reid Hoffman | Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock

| Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Peggy Johnson | CEO, Magic Leap

| CEO, Magic Leap Dara Khosrowshahi | CEO, Uber

| CEO, Uber Arvind Krishna | CEO, IBM

| CEO, IBM Katrina Lake | Founder and CEO, Stitch Fix

| Founder and CEO, Stitch Fix Ricky Martin | Singer, Songwriter and Co-Founder, Martin Music Lab

| Singer, Songwriter and Co-Founder, Martin Music Lab Jennifer Nason | Global Chairman, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan

| Global Chairman, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan Eric Schmidt | Former Google Chairman and CEO; Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures

| Former Google Chairman and CEO; Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures Evan Spiegel | Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc.

| Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc. John Stankey | CEO, AT&T Inc.

| CEO, AT&T Inc. Anne Wojcicki | Co-Founder and CEO, 23andMe



A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here . Members of the press interested in attending should contact Jessica Mara or Steve Severinghaus for more information.

