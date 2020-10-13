ZeroDay Technology Solutions and INTERalliance Partner to Support Community through Extra Life Day of Gaming

CINCINNATI, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroDay Technology Solutions and The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati have partnered to support the worldwide Extra Life Game Day initiative by creating a virtual, Cincinnati-wide gaming event for those interested in giving back to their community. By pledging to play video games for a full 24 hours, attendees raise money to support children supported by the Children's Miracle Network.



Started in 2008, Extra Life Game Day began as a mission to unite gamers in support of their region's Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Since the event's inception, participants have raised over $70 million dollars for children across the country. Gamers who join ZeroDay's Cincinnati team for the 2020 event will be raising money for the Children's Hospitals COVID-19 Impact Fund alongside other worldwide participants.

The event begins globally on November 7th. However, INTERalliance and ZeroDay have created a special structure for Cincinnati attendees. The fully-virtual event will start at 8:00am with a kick-off introduction from INTERalliance and ZeroDay, and from then on will alternate between tournament streams, raffles, and community-wide commentary for 24 hours. Tournament games include Smash, Valorant, League of Legends, and Overwatch, with finals categories in each. Students will also have the opportunity to showcase their game of choice by registering to stream on the team Twitch.

Although attendees do not have to donate to participate in the event, they are encouraged to have friends and family support the mission if possible. Every $25 donation will enter them into a raffle for great prizes. In addition, INTERalliance is incorporating a competition across schools. Whichever INTERalliance Chapter raises the most money will receive $500 for Chapter-related use.

To engage in the event, participants should visit www.interalliance.org/gameday . To learn more about Extra Life, please visit www.extra-life.org

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO with an additional office in Cincinnati, OH, ZeroDay Technology Solutions is a rapidly evolving IT company delivering white-glove, turn-key IT solutions across the technology industry. ZeroDay is part of the Keeley Companies, a family-owned business comprised of six unique companies serving the construction, infrastructure, technology, development, logistics, and wireless industries. The world-class culture at the Keeley Companies includes #KeeleyCares, their philanthropic foundation that is at the heart of everything they do. With the mission to engage and inspire Keeley'ns to embrace community involvement by volunteering their time, talent, and treasure, #KeeleyCares provides numerous opportunities for Keeley'ns and their families to get involved and truly see that together we can make a difference in our communities. You can learn more about #KeeleyCares at www.keeleycompanies.com/keeleycares .

The mission of the INTERalliance, a student-run non-profit, is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. INTERalliance produces programs such as the IT Careers Camp, Paid Summer Internships, and TechOlympics, the nation's largest student lead IT conference for High School Students. Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, ZeroDay Technical Solutions, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others. You can learn more about INTERalliance at www.interalliance.org.