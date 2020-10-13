BADCOCK HOME FURNITURE &MORE ANNOUNCES GREAT GOLDEN PUMPKIN GIVEAWAY STARTING OCTOBER 13, 2020

Mulberry, Florida, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badcock Corporation has announced a brand new giveaway that's perfect for those who are looking for a way to enjoy the fall season with an exciting scavenger hunt spanning eight states for a chance to win $2,500 in merchanidise.

While the Badcock Home Furniture &more brand regularly has online sweepstakes and contests, the Great Golden Pumpkin Giveaway, evokes a nostalgic feeling of a true treasure hunt just in time for the fall season. Entry for the giveaway is simple, customers can head to their local Badcock Home Furniture &more location and look for a golden pumpkin cutout hidden somewhere in the store. Once they find the pumpkin, they will be instructed to take a selfie with it and upload it to the entry form at www.badcock.com/pumpkin along with some basic contact information for a chance to win a $2,500 Badcock gift certificate. To celebrate their success with family and friends and to challenge others to find a pumpkin as well, they are encouraged to share their selfies on social media with the hashtags #TheGreatGoldenPumpkin and #BadcockFurniture.

For those who prefer to search from the comfort of their home, there will be pumpkins hidden on randomly selected product pages on the Badcock website. The entry method is the same as the in-store option, except contestants will upload a screenshot of the image containing the pumpkin and submit it through the entry form instead of a selfie. The contest will run from October 13 until November 3 and is open to legal residents (18 and over) of the eight states in which Badcock Home Furniture &more operates including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia.

The company is very excited to bring this type of contest to its customers. Vice President of Marketing, Barb Scherer says, "With so many recent challenges and cancellations of traditional fall activities, we wanted to bring a bit of fun and excitement to the residents of the communities we serve. Our stores take great pride in providing safe environments for our staff and customers so what better way to allow residents to celebrate fall this year, than a scavenger hunt for a golden pumpkin? On top of that, a lucky contestant will walk away with enough of a gift certificate to furnish a room, or two, in their home."

For more information on this contest and to find your local store, visit www.badcock.com

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 380 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores and e-commerce website carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. For more information, please visit www.badcock.com

Kristen Schipfer-Barrett Badcock Home Furniture &more 863-425-4921 kristen.schipfer-barrett@badcock.com