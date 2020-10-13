FileTrail Acquires OmniRIM Physical Records Management Software from Access

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, a leader in modern records management and information governance software, and Access, the largest privately held information management company, today announced that FileTrail has acquired OmniRIM Physical Records Management software from Access. Effective immediately, FileTrail will be providing OmniRIM customers with continued support of their existing software systems, as well as a favorable upgrade path to FileTrail GPS Records Manager.



"Since the beginning, Access has worked closely with OmniRIM Physical Records Management clients to provide them with the best possible solution for their long-term records management needs," says Matthew Hillery, Access chief technology officer. "FileTrail is a leading software solution for physical records management, and we're confident that our clients will benefit from their expertise in modern records management."

FileTrail GPS Records Manager is a leading records management solution for large and midsize enterprises in heavily regulated industries. FileTrail offers a modern approach to physical records management, providing visibility into both physical and electronic records through a single intuitive web-based system.

"Over the last 20 years, we have provided records management solutions across many of the same sectors as OmniRIM—including pharmaceuticals, energy, banking, financial services and government—as well as law firms and corporate legal departments," says Darrell Mervau, president of FileTrail. "We welcome OmniRIM customers to the FileTrail community and are committed to facilitating a smooth transition and delivering solutions that address their records management needs as they evolve."

FileTrail GPS Records Manager is part of FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite), which helps organizations address challenges in managing retention and disposition in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, as well as their own information governance policies.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Access Corp.

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through integrated information management services such as offsite storage, information governance services and Virgo retention and policy management software, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaDC and CartaDC Essentials and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information visit www.accesscorp.com.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail enables records teams to manage compliance more effectively, even as more people than ever are working remotely and digitally. FileTrail centralizes information management—providing visibility across physical records and electronic repositories—and automates workflows for retention and disposition, so organizations never keep data longer than necessary, while capturing an audit trail of activity and approvals. When it comes to records management innovation, FileTrail is leading the way. Visit www.FileTrail.com for more information.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for FileTrail

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753