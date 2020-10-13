Short's Travel Signs with Deem to Offer An Additional Travel Booking Solution for Clients

Oakland, CA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, announced today that Short's Travel Management (STM) chose to include Deem in its new offerings of travel booking solutions for its clients. As STM plans to sunset its own proprietary booking tool, STO, later in the year, it chose Deem as an additional travel booking solution to offer to its medium and enterprise-level clients. Adding Deem to STM's arsenal of innovative technology solutions will give STM clients an additional intuitive, secure, and powerful choice when selecting online booking software.



"Working with Deem reinforces our commitment to present leading-edge tools and allow clients to select the best fit for their program," said David LeCompte, CEO at Short's Travel Management. "Our clients know they can leverage our volumes while also taking advantage of our nimbleness in creating custom solutions other TMCs may not be able to manage. We're confident we can extend these benefits to our clients through Deem."



"We're grateful when we can partner with travel management companies that share our philosophy, that is, innovation and business agility aren't optional," said Deem CEO John F. Rizzo. "We move at the speed of technology – with the traveler at the forefront – and believe Short's Travel adheres to these same central tenets."



Short's Travel Management is known for its work with corporate, government and sports organizations and its ability to help organizations move groups efficiently and safely. In providing a choice of booking solutions to its clients, STM selected Deem in part for its enhanced content related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Deem's Travel SafetyCheck™ feature offers information on COVID-19 cases in a destination hotel's neighborhood as well as safety scores for different types of travelers. Additional information on airlines' cleaning and other safety protocols is also available directly in the booking flow, so travelers are able to get the information they need at the time when it's most useful for them.



Deem currently serves a number of leading CT100 companies in technology, automotive and other industries, as well as highly competitive midsize and smaller agencies. It is also actively helping TMCs with a marketing cooperative program, Deem Collective, which provides funds, assets and information to help stimulate business, and its Deem Rise product, aimed at helping smaller companies get an online booking solution quickly and easily.



About Short's Travel Management

Established in 1946, Short's Travel Management is a family-owned, woman-owned, private Iowa corporation. Experts in specialized segments including corporate, government, university and sports travel, groups and meetings, and air charters, STM is ranked as one of the top-30 travel management companies today and named "the most innovative TMC" by a top consultant in the industry. STM's mission is to enhance the experience of getting there, being there, and coming home. Learn more about STM at http://www.shortstravel.com.



About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem's travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling more corporate customers and the world's largest travel management companies. Deem, a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, is now part of the fifth largest travel company in the world. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India.

Learn more at Deem.com.

