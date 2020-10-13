Learn about how to become a queen from biblical examples in new spirituality book

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on biblical examples of queens, Danielle Kamdeu's new spirituality book "The Making of a Queen: A Treasure to Find" (published by WestBow Press) encourages women to clothe themselves with royalty, discover who they are and find true love.

In the book, Kamdeu defines the role of a queen and discusses a queen's positive traits. Using biblical examples, she offers insight into queens and their character, asserting that the making of a queen is about love and royalty. The book also includes the author's own personal experiences, poems, parables, romance and more. Each chapter comes with its own particularity. The author also explains that a queen comes with many responsibilities, including decision-making and disciple-building.

"No matter the realities and challenges of life, we are not define by circumstances and experiences but by what God says about us. There is a treasure in each one of us worth it to be discovered so that we can be the light to those who do not see, the mothers to the orphans, the blessing to the poor, the peacemakers or the voice of those who can't speak. To discover it, we need that relationship with God."

"The Making of a Queen" is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Making-Queen-Treasure-Find/dp/1973693445

"The Making of a Queen"

By Danielle Kamdeu

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781973693444

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781973693451

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Danielle Kamdeu was born and raised in Cameroon. She grew up in a Christian home but only really gave her life to Christ when she was about 21 years old, few years after she came to Canada. After starting schooling for medicine, the School of Economy and Commerce and studying natural sciences and psychology, Kamdeu decided to follow her father's footsteps and is studying mathematics and statistics while working as a customer service representative. Kamdeu is well-known by her entourage for her smile, her laughter, her creativity and her funny side.

