Memoir pays tribute to the fascinating life journey of author's mischievous and lively uncle

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2020 has been a challenging one for everyone, with the coronavirus pandemic taking many lives, freedom and jobs. The pandemic has separated many loved ones and has built several barriers with limited ways of bringing them down. Many people have had no choice but to accept their fate and face their emotions, fears and challenges in a short space of time. For every life lost, there is always a gain. It is with this thought in mind that J.B. Harris has chosen to comfort others by sharing her Uncle Adam's story of patience, love, adventure, hardship, and final destination into the light in her book, "Drifting into the Light: How the Pandemic Changed Lives Forever" (published by AuthorHouse UK).

In a poignant tribute, this book chronicles the life of Harris' mischievous, lively Uncle Adam through her eyes. While detailing his fascinating life journey that included world travels and an entrepreneurial stint, Harris also shares insight into their experiences together as a family as they vacationed in the Maldives, celebrated his wedding, the birth of his children and the arrival of her own bundle of joy. Yet despite all the challenges and obstacles Uncle Adam had already overcome, there was one he could not, the journey to his demise. As he was struck down with an illness during a worldwide pandemic, Harris details his determination to fulfill a final journey that led him to a fate he never imagined.

"My uncle lived life to the fullest and always looked out for others. Although he rests in peace, my family and I will continue to carry out his charitable work and reflect on lessons learned from his journey to the eternal realm," Harris says. "We are all going to leave this world someday, but the beauty of our lives is to leave behind memories and stories which are told for years to come. What good we are able to take away from one man's life can help us better our own selves. My uncle would not have wanted this any other way."

The publication of "Drifting into the Light: How the Pandemic Changed Lives Forever" aims to help readers understand life's true meaning and the fact that they are paving their own way to a beautiful life that will then have no end. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Drifting-into-Light-Pandemic-Changed/dp/1665580291

"Drifting into the Light: How the Pandemic Changed Lives Forever"

By J.B. Harris

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665580144

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665580137

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781665580298

E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665580120

E-Book | 184 pages | ISBN | 9781665580281

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

J. B. Harris was raised in the Middle East. She worked within the private sector for over a decade as a recruitment consultant before moving into the healthcare sector. She believes in living life to the max through family, friendships, reading, work and religion. She currently lives in Great Britain and is a beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend. "Drifting into the Light" is her debut book.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouseUK 0-800-014-8641 pressreleases@authorhouse.com