Tablets Donated to Mercer County Schools by Utah-based Independence University

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As remote learning continues to grow in need and popularity during the COVID-19 crisis,[1]Independence University, an accredited online university, donated 100 tablets to help the Special Education department of Mercer County Schools in West Virginia.

Lynn Bayle, Director of Special Education for Mercer County Schools, says this donation comes at a time when students need more options for virtual learning. "During our time of crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a much-needed relief for assisting the teachers and families with assistive technology usage," says Bayle. "Many of our students have registered for the virtual option, which demands a greater need for technology."

Dr. Alan Hansen, the Executive Director of Independence University, says donating the tablets is in line with the university's initiative to enrich the educational experience of all students by making technology more accessible. "We are aware that technology, and specifically tablets, can make a huge difference in the educational performance and lifetime opportunities for students with special needs," says Hansen. "We are grateful to be in a position where we can help in some measure to help these and all students."

With this donation of 100 tablets, students in Mercer County will benefit in areas from academics to socialization. "Students are now comfortable using technology and expect the assistive technology as a daily reinforce," says Bayle. "This will help to ensure student use of individual technology devices to implement individualized learning and support implementation of West Virginia College and Career Readiness Standards (WVCCR)."[2] The tablets will be distributed to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade within 26 different schools. They'll be used by more than 1,700 special education students within the school district.

The 100 Supersonic Windows tablets were shipped from Independence University's offices in Salt Lake City and are in the process of being prepared for use by Mercer County Schools' students.

About Mercer County Schools

Mercer County Schools are located in Mercer County, West Virginia. Mercer County delights in offering its citizens a growing economy, an environmentally enriched setting, and a cultural atmosphere in which to live. Located in the central Appalachian Mountains, Mercer County, West Virginia offers residents and visitors breathtaking scenery, recreation and attractions. Mercer County Schools' mission is to provide students of all ages equitable opportunities to achieve their full potential by offering the highest quality education, utilizing all available resources efficiently and effectively.

About Independence University

Independence University provides online, career-focused higher education to students across the U.S. Offering both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in healthcare, business, graphic arts, and technology, Independence University is committed to preparing students for meaningful careers and an increased sense of satisfaction. Independence University is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) andadmits students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin.

Independence University is a registered trademark of Center for Excellence in Higher Education, Inc.

Andy Cupp Independence University (385) 800-2262 andrew.cupp@collegeamerica.edu