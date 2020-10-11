Dr. Mark Mofid, M.D Update: Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery in the Spotlight Again

La Jolla, California, Oct. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The risks associated with fat grafting to the buttocks (commonly referred to as BBL surgery) are highlighted by La Jolla, California plastic surgeon, Dr. Mark Mofid, lead author of the award-winning report published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal."

The surge in demand for buttock augmentation with fat grafting in the cosmetic surgery industry continues to grow. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) there were over 34,000 of these procedures performed in 2019, a 90% increase since 2015. This procedure has been associated with significantly higher mortality rates (1:3000) in comparison to other aesthetic surgical procedures.

The recent and unfortunate death from a fat embolism last week in Miami during the course of Brazilian Butt Lift surgery is just one of twenty over the last decade in Florida alone. (Miami Herald article). Preliminary autopsy results indicate that her death was due to a pulmonary fat embolism from intramuscular injections, underlining the significance of Dr. Mofid's report that discourages injections of fat into the gluteus muscle. For more information about buttock aesthetic procedure, visit https://www.buttockaugmentation.com/.

Dr. Mofid's 2017 report on Mortality from Gluteal Fat Grafting was a wake-up call to the medical community about the dangers of injecting fat directly into the muscle. According to Altmetrics (Alternative Scholarly Impact Metrics), this article is now considered to be one of the two highest rated full-length original research articles published in the field of plastic surgery with the highest number of downloads (over 35,000), news outlet references (over 100) and research citations (over 200) of any article published in the field of plastic surgery.

Originally presented at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and again in Kyoto, Japan at the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in late 2016, the clarion call put out by The Aesthetic Society Task Force has saved countless lives worldwide and approximately 6 lives per year in the US alone. More recent data shows that the mortality rate has been lowered in the last two years to 1:15,000.

About Dr. Mark Mofid

Dr. Mark Mofid is an Associate Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery who has been in practice for nearly two decades, helping thousands of people achieve safe, beautiful and natural-looking enhancements. He has published noteworthy articles and book chapters on innovations in breast surgery, facial rejuvenation surgery, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck surgery and buttock surgery in the most prestigious journals in plastic surgery. He teaches internationally, has clients from all corners of the globe and has held top leadership positions in national and international plastic surgery organizations.

