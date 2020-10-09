Sorrento COVID-19 R&D October 13, 2020 Pipeline Call Details Released

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE, "Sorrento")) today released details about its upcoming COVID-19 Pipeline Update call and webcast on October 13th, 2020.



Title:

Sorrento Therapeutics COVID-19 Pipeline Update, R&D Discussion and Management Q&A



Conference ID: 2066037

Date of call: 10/13/2020

Time of call: 16:30 Eastern Time

Expected Duration: 60 minutes + questions (analysts and general public)



For registered analysts and pre-certified participants:

Toll Free Number: (833) 665-0715

For other participants (webcast, with ability to submit questions during the session) :

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tun863t9

Management participants will include:

Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO

Dr. Mark Brunswick, SVP and Head of Regulatory and Quality

Dr. Robert Allen, SVP, Antiviral and Oncolytic Immunotherapy Development

Dr. Mike Royal, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Alexis Nahama, SVP of Corporate Development

R&D Day Agenda:

• Strategic Outlook (Dr. Henry Ji)



• Therapeutic Pipeline – Clinical Stage (Management)



STI-1499 (neutralizing antibody)

STI-5656 (abivertinib)



• Therapeutic Pipeline – IND enabling Stage (Management)



STI-2020 (affinity matured STI-1499)

STI-2099 (encoded plasmid DNA expressing STI-2020)



• Therapeutic Discovery (Dr. Henry Ji)



Neutralizing antibody cocktail (COVI-SHIELD™)

Bispecific Neutralizing antibodies

STI-2030 (Salicyn-30)

STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP™: ACE2 receptor decoy protein)

STI-3333 (T-VIVA-19™: protein-based vaccine)

I-Cell vaccine delivery platform



• Diagnostics (Management)



COVI-TRACK™: IgG/IgM Antibody Test

COVI-TRACE™: HP-LAMP Molecular Detection Test

COVI-STIX™: Viral Antigen Test

The webcast will be available on the Sorrento Therapeutics' website for 30 days at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB™ library"), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies ("CAR-T", "DAR-T"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and clinical stage oncolytic virus ("Seprehvir®", "Seprehvec™"). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIDTRAP™, ACE-MAB™, COVI-MAB™, COVI-GUARD™, COVI-SHIELD™, COVI-AMG™ and T-VIVA-19™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK™, COVI-STIX™ and COVI-TRACE™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a phase 1B trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information, visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Sorrento's pipeline and plans with respect to its strategic outlook and clinical and pre-clinical COVID-19 programs, its COVID-19 therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates and pipeline, and its proprietary technology platforms. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento's and its subsidiaries', affiliates' and partners' technologies and prospects and collaborations, including, but not limited to clinical development risks, including risks in the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; risk of difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; risks that prior test, study and trial results may not be replicated in future studies and trials; risks of manufacturing and supplying drug product; risks related to leveraging the expertise of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and partners to assist the company in the execution of its therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates' strategies; risks related to the global impact of COVID-19; and other risks that are described in Sorrento's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

