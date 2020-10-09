CIO Leadership: Forging the Future from Lessons Past and Present Will Form the Focus of HMG Strategy's Upcoming 2020 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will feature its unparalleled, peer-driven content and groundbreaking research at the upcoming 2020 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 14. HMG Strategy's digital CIO and CISO summits bring together renowned thought leaders to examine the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



"As organizations navigate a sea change in virtually all aspects of business, technology executives are stepping up to deliver bold, empathetic leadership and pioneering thinking," says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "By drawing on their past and current experiences—and those of their peers—these leaders can drive their companies forward through this new normal towards future growth and success."

Prominent technology executives speaking at the 2020 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Maury Cupitt , VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype

, CSO, Ivanti Mark Sander, Managing Partner, MFS Solutions LLC

Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Ivanti, OutSystems, Sonatype, and Society for Information Management (SIM) New Jersey chapter.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut

, CIO, Seton Hall University Joseph Puglisi, VP, Business Technology, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On October 15, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Notable technology leaders speaking at this event will include:

Ben Agner , Director, Global Security Portfolio Management, Aflac

, CIO, Albemarle Corporation Lisa Tuttle, Chief Information Security Officer, SPX Corporation

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit include BetterCloud, RingCentral, SIM Charlotte Region Chapter, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative and the North Carolina Technology Association.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On October 20, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Prominent technology leaders speaking at this event will include:

Jorge Frausto , SVP Digital Enterprise, GE Power

, Chief Architect, LyondellBasell Clif Triplett, Executive Director, A.T. Kearney

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include DataStax, Rimini Street and SIM Houston.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On October 22, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Leading technology executives speaking at this event will include:

David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon Kevin Fleet, VP of Data Strategy, Informatica

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Barry French, CMO, Nokia

Chief Information Officer, J. Crew Carla Harris , Vice Chairman, Wealth Management, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor Dutt Kalluri, SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge

Principal Director, CyberCoders Khalid Kark , Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte

President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, Technology Columnist, TV Correspondent and Author Joseph Puglisi, VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Vice President, Global Information Services, Heineken Colette Rubio , SVP, Enterprise Technology, WWE

SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice James Williams , Director, CIO Advisory - Modern Delivery, KPMG

CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics Al Zollar, Executive Director, Siris Capital Group

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Duo, Informatica, NPower and SIM Fairfield-Westchester.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar with Okta on October 13 at 1 p.m. ET, entitled ‘Modern Identity: Unifying Identity to Improve the User Experience Across Your Ecosystem.' This event, which will feature Jake Randall, VP CIAM and Workflows at Okta, Jonathan Edwards, Vice President of Business Strategy & Consulting at SecureITsource and Kyle Weckman, VP, Security Services, Security Operations Programs at Options Clearing Corporation, will focus on how the lines between customers and workers are blurring and reveal how modern organizations are consolidating and simplifying identity structures to provide all users the information they need, where and when they need it. In this event, learn how to better identify each customer—and their history with the company—while providing employees with the access rights needed to deliver a fluid customer experience.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy's high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they're currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

"The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions."

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

"It's challenging for all of us that we can't all be together at these events," says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. "But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We're committed that you won't be meeting with a salesperson – you'll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You've got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together."



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace, where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer's interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.



The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers – Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

– Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers – The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here.



About HMG Strategy



HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

