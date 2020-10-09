SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of NTN, VRTU, CBMG, and PTI Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NTN Buzztime's agreement to merge with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, NTN Buzztime will issue a number of shares of NTN Buzztime common stock to Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stockholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ntn-buzztime-inc.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Virtusa's agreement to be acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the agreement Virtusa's shareholders will receive $51.35 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-virtusa-corporation.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cellular Biomedicine's agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu. Under the terms of the agreement Cellular Biomedicine's shareholders will receive $19.75 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cellular-biomedicine-group-inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PTI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Proteostasis' agreement to merge with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Proteostasis will issue a number of shares of Proteostasis common stock to Yumanity shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-proteostasis-therapeutics-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

