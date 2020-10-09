RoseComm Expands Education, Non-Profit Focus With Addition of Three New Clients

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoseComm, an independent, boutique strategic communications firm, today announced the addition of three new clients in the education, recreational products and non-profit industries: the Council for Aid to Education (CAE) , PlayPower and Reading Plus .



CAE, a non-profit organization, is a leading provider of performance-based authentic assessments that measure college and career readiness skills

PlayPower is the world's largest commercial playground and recreational equipment manufacturer. RoseComm represented PlayPower brand Playworld from 2010 to 2016

Reading Plus is a research-proven online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students in grades 3-12, improving reading proficiency up to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year



"The COVID-19 pandemic required a dramatic shift in the way education companies do business and in how they tell their stories," said Rosemary Ostmann, president and CEO of RoseComm. "RoseComm has a long history serving clients in the education and child development sectors and it's an honor to add these innovative organizations to our roster at this critical time of change."

RoseComm's services for its new clients include messaging and positioning, spokesperson preparation, product launches, virtual event support, media relations, content marketing, and social media strategy and execution.

In addition to education and non-profit organizations, RoseComm handles clients in a diverse array of industries that also includes healthcare, technology, manufacturing and media/publishing. Current clients in the education sector include Celebree School, Coditum Labs, FullBloom, Modern States Education Alliance and Purnell School.

