SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. - OSH

The investigation concerns whether Oak Street and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 16, 2020, post-market, Oak Street issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. Among other results, Oak Street's announcement reported a quarterly loss of $72.53 per share, missing by a significant margin the $0.16 per share loss expected by analysts.

On this news, Oak Street's stock price fell $1.62 or 3.90%, to close at $39.89 on September 17, 2020.

