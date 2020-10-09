SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Interface, Inc. - TILE

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TILE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Interface and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 28, 2020, Interface announced the conclusion of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into Interface's historical quarterly earnings per share calculations and rounding practices. Interface agreed to pay a $5 million fine to resolve the matter and was ordered to cease and desist from violating the federal securities laws. On this news Interface's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

