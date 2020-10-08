Kinross to Announce Q3 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close. On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:



Canada & US toll-free – +1 (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 8369428

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 8369428

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 8369428

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 8369428

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Louie Diaz

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Elliott

Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-3390

tom.elliott@kinross.com

