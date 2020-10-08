CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the creators of successful Faith outreach events such as Hope Rising and Revive Us, comes Non-Essential, a get-out-the-vote event for Christians ahead of the 2020 election.



The event will take place at Calvary Chapel in Chino Hills, California, in front of a live audience of 2,500 people, and will be streamed on nonessential.live from 5:00 – 7:00 PM PST on Sunday, October 18, 2020. All speakers, musical guests, and audience attendees will be live, in person (not via video stream).

During the event, national faith leaders and panelists will explore and discuss the unique issues of 2020 in relation to faith and voting, such as COVID-19, national civil unrest, the sanctity of life, racial division, and more. Worship will be led by leading recording artist, and K-LOVE Male Artist of the Year, Danny Gokey. The ultimate goal is to encourage the more than forty million inactive Christian voters in the United States to participate in this year's election.

"Through amazing worship, powerful guest speakers, and insightful casual discussions, Non-Essential is going to unite Christians together from around the entire country," said Ryan Higgins, Co-Creator of Non-Essential and Founder of The Tempus Collaborative.

"Every election cycle, I'm both shocked and disappointed to learn how many Christians do not participate in our elections and it's my hope that an event like this can make a historical difference," Higgins continued. "In an era when attending church, worshiping, supporting our police forces, protecting the life of the unborn and so many of the Christian values we hold dear are being deemed non-essential, it's time for the family of faith to stand and have our voices heard."

The following guest participants are available for interview prior to the event:

Dinesh D'Souza

Kirk Cameron

Charlie Kirk

Ryan Higgins

Danny Gokey

Cissie Graham Lynch

Rob McCoy

David Harris, Jr.

Dr. Dan Erickson





To schedule an interview with one of the participants, please email tim@venturestrategic.com or call (714) 875-4974.

Contact: Tim Lineberger (714) 875-4974 or tim@venturestrategic.com