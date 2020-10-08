Dr. Martin Paul Receives 2020 AAHCI Distinguished Service Award

Washington, DC, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC), in conjunction with its international branch AAHCI, is pleased to announce that Martin Paul, MD, PhD, president of Maastricht University, is the recipient of the 2020 AAHCI Distinguished Service Award.

"Dr. Paul has contributed his hallmark visionary leadership and outstanding service to the Association of Academic Health Centers over the course of several years, and was instrumental in establishing and growing AAHCI," said AAHC President and CEO, Dr. Steven L. Kanter. "He truly is a world leader in academic health and is dedicated to improving health and well-being globally. Dr. Paul's commitment to advancing Maastricht University's international role as a groundbreaking leader in healthcare is aligned with his determination to inspire healthcare leaders worldwide."

The AAHCI Distinguished Service Award was established to honor extraordinary commitment, leadership, and service to advancing the effectiveness of academic health centers worldwide in patient care, biomedical research, and health professions education.

Academic health centers are deeply imbedded in their communities. They provide tertiary and quaternary healthcare services, specialize in the most complex and difficult diagnoses and treatments, serve as safety-net providers, stimulate the economy, and educate the next generation of health professionals. Their research leads to advances in understanding and treatment of diseases.

"This award recognizes the significant contributions of outstanding academic health center leaders. Dr. Paul is a most deserving recipient," said Kanter.

AAHC is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through values-based leadership of academic health centers.

Attachment

Christine Smith Association of Academic Health Centers 202-265-9600 csmith@aahcdc.org