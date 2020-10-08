AURORA CANNABIS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 1, 2020



NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) ("Aurora" or the "Company") securities between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 6, 2020, shortly before the start of the Class Period, Aurora issued a press release announcing, inter alia, a "business transformation plan," to "better align the business financially with the current realities of the cannabis market in Canada while maintaining a sustainable platform for long-term growth." Specifically, the press release touted that the plan was "expected to include significant and immediate decreases in selling, general & administrative ("SG&A") expenses and capital investment plans."

On September 8, 2020, the Company announced that it expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in fourth quarter 2020. According to Aurora's press release, these charges included "up to $90 million" in fixed asset impairment charges "due to production facility rationalization, and a charge of approximately $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory, predominantly trim, in order to align inventory on hand with near term expectations for demand."



On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or more than 11%, to close at $7.52 per share on September 8, 2020.

