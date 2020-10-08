Enterprise Ventures Corporation Receives Initial $2.1 Million Order for Specialty Coatings for Military Applications

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded a $2.1 million contract to manufacture a proprietary specialty coating for military applications. This is an initial order for an expected long-term demand driven by numerous customers.

"This breakthrough coating is a result of the unique capabilities and synergies of Concurrent Technologies Corporation, which primarily handled research and development, and its wholly owned affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, whose focus is on commercialization and production," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. "This success is the latest example of our company's combined strength in performing full lifecycle services including design, development, prototype, full-scale production, sustainment, and disposition. This joint capability is a key part of our overall strategic plan."

Other successful CTC-EVC technology transitions include the Advanced Guard for Information Security (AGIS) cross domain solution product; dedicated production tools used in aircraft maintenance; and the Carriage, Stream, Tow, and Recovery System (CSTRS), which provides airborne mine countermeasure capability.

In this case, CTC developed a new material to meet a specific requirement. CTC's and EVC's technical experts and other professionals worked together to develop the equipment and processes to manufacture this coating, and EVC established the production capability to support near-term and anticipated long-term demand.

Since ongoing production is anticipated, EVC will increase staff to meet the growing needs. EVC's website contains details on positions related to this work and other career opportunities: https://evc.ctc.com/careers/.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC's mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by CTC and others to the industrial base and to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

Attachment

Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-248-9917 BevanM@ctc.com