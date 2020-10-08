SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ACM Research, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, analyst J Capital Research published a report concerning ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in which J Capital concluded that ACM Research "is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit." The report is based in part on J Capital's visits to "sites in China, Korea, and California" and "more than 40 interviews." J Capital found that "[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties." The J Capital report concluded that ACM Research's revenue was overstated by 15-20%, and explained that J Capital has "evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company." This news stunned the market, causing ACM Research shares to plummet in intraday trading.



Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether ACM Research and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of ACM Research and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these investigations, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/acmr.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm's lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

