Maru/Matchbox appoints Kasia Galka as SVP, Maru Operations Group

TORONTO and LONDON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox'), the global insights partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kasia Galka as SVP, Maru Operations Group. Kasia will lead the delivery of projects in North America, Europe and Latin America.



Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, explains, "Kasia is a key strategic hire for Maru and will play a vital part in our continued growth. Her depth and breadth of experience across operational delivery and client servicing is ideal for bringing Maru's flexible service model to life; one where clients are at the heart and have the power to choose how to execute projects, whether self-serve, full-service or assisted-serve with flexible support from Maru's operations and insights teams."

Kasia joins Maru/Matchbox from Toluna, where she was VP, Strategic Operations. Kasia has a strong record of delivering global insight projects for leading international brands, as well as a wealth of experience in client servicing.

"Kasia brings essential market research and technology experience with her to Maru, having worked across various roles in the industry for sixteen years," explains Julie Paul, Chief Operations Officer at Maru Group. "Kasia will lead our teams in delivering a fluid and flexible service that is orientated to our clients and we are delighted to have her on board," Paul added.

Kasia's appointment comes after several high-profile product developments to Maru/HUB, Maru's proprietary global technology ecosystem. Her role will see her play an instrumental part in supporting clients and bringing Maru's technology to life.

"I'm excited to start this new venture with Maru," explains Kasia Galka, SVP, Maru Operations Group. "Maru/HUB is so very vast and I'm looking forward to working with our global teams to deliver such a wide range of research programs."

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We're a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years. The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.

