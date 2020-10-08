Colabor Announces the Date of Its 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX:GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") will release its results for the third quarter ended September 5, 2020, after market close on Thursday, October 15, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Friday October 16, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 1547595 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-231-8191 International and local dial-in: 1-647-427-7450

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833 and enter the code 1547595. The recording will be available until October 23, 2020.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec, in the Atlantic provinces and in Ontario, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

