OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Support the 3rd Annual PediOrtho WEST Resident Education Course in October 2020

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued support for the 3rd Annual PediOrtho WEST Resident Education Course, which will take place October 16-17 at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Sacramento, California.



The course focuses on postgraduate year two and postgraduate year three orthopedic residents to provide early exposure and training in a variety of pediatric orthopedic surgical techniques through both didactic instruction and hands-on skills labs. It will be led by pediatric orthopedic surgeons from prominent U.S. pediatric hospitals.

OrthoPediatrics' President, David Bailey, stated, "Our strong clinical educational support demonstrates our commitment to advancing all aspects of the pediatric orthopedic industry. It is rewarding to see our systems drive hands-on engagements and learning opportunities across the globe. We believe our efforts will continue to have a direct, positive, impact on training eager surgeons with a passion for this subspecialty. We look forward to continue supporting physicians at all career levels and driving superior outcomes."

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact

The Ruth Group

Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7024

epoalillo@theruthgroup.com