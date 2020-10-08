BigPanda Webinar With Expedia on October 22 Details Why the Company Chose the BigPanda AIOps Platform to Help With Its Mission

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Event Correlation and Automation platform powered by AIOps, today announced it will host a joint webinar with Expedia on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Titled "How Expedia Modernized Operations on One of the World's Fastest-Moving IT Stacks," the session will take a deep dive into how Expedia modernized operations and why it chose to do so with the BigPanda AIOps platform.

What: Webinar: "How Expedia Modernized Operations on One of the World's Fastest-Moving IT Stacks"

Who: Presenters will include:

John Chao, Vice President of Technology at Expedia

Donata Wonsowicz, Senior Director of the Reliability Platform at Expedia

Bill Hancock, Director of Site Reliability Operations at Expedia

Moderated by Jason Walker, Field CTO at BigPanda and former head of IT Ops from Blizzard Entertainment

When: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Where: Online registration is here .

Event Details: The need for speed drives enterprises to adopt clouds, containers, micro-services and continuous delivery. The rise of DevOps has created a culture of optionality within organizations. With speed and optionality comes tremendous operational challenges. IT Ops, Site Reliability, DevOps teams have to deal with overwhelming alert volumes, continuous production changes, and dynamic service topologies. The result? Frequent, long and painful outages impacting users and customers.

In this webinar, attendees will hear from Expedia, the World's Travel Platform, on how it modernized operations on one of the world's fastest-moving IT stacks, and why the company chose the BigPanda AIOps platform to help with its mission.

Why BigPanda

BigPanda helps businesses prevent and resolve IT outages with their platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps. Without BigPanda, IT Ops and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Nike, Marriott and Expedia rely on BigPanda to prevent outages, reduce costs, and give their teams time back for digital transformation. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

