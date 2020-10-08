Technological Advancements of ophthalmic devices to drive the Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market 2020

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) equipped medical devices can not only quickly interpret the eyes of the patient with better accuracy but also recommend a suitable treatment for the patient and the use of portable medical devices for the home-based diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions is increasing as it enables diagnosis and monitoring of eye diseases at home. For instance, in May 2020, Icare USA launched Icare ic200 handheld tonometer for portable measurement of intraocular pressure (IOP). The device measures IOP without any air puffs, anesthetic drops, or specialized skills. It has the ability to test patients while they are sitting, supine or elevated.



Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide ophthalmic devices market overviews, ophthalmic devices market analysis and growth for the whole market, ophthalmic devices market segments and geographies, ophthalmic equipment market trends, ophthalmic equipment market drivers, restraints, ophthalmic equipment market leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

The pandemic has had a major impact on the ophthalmic devices market. Disinfecting ophthalmic instruments in hospitals is a concern faced by the hospitals around the globe. As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches, ophthalmologists are modifying schedules and turning to telehealth to continue providing care for their patients as they are home quarantined mainly to reduce the community spread of COVID-19. Tele-ophthalmology is picking up pace and can help bridge the gap between ophthalmologists and patients.

The Business Research Company's report titled Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery covers major ophthalmic devices market companies, ophthalmic devices market share by company, manufacturers, ophthalmic equipment market size, and market forecasts.

The report also covers the global ophthalmic equipment market and its segments. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market is segmented by product type into ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, optical coherence tomographers, fundus cameras, tonometers, ophthalmoscopes, slit lamps, and others.

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $7 billion by 2025, and $8 billion by 2030 growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 4%.

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market is highly concentrated, with a few players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to almost 53% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon, Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, and NIDEK CO., LTD. Player-adopted strategies in the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market include expansion through investments and M&A, innovation through research and development, and expansion through new product launches.

