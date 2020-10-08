Giving Back: Berger Kahn Attorney David Ezra Mentors Legal Community at Super Lawyers Virtual Panel

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Kahn attorney David Ezra gave guidance to the legal community at the Super Lawyers first virtual roundtable of "top list" selectees, alongside Super Lawyers Publisher Cindy Larson, held Oct. 7 at 3:45 p.m.



Ezra has been recognized to the list of Southern California Super Lawyers for 13 consecutive years, "Top 100" Southern California Super Lawyers for eight consecutive years and "Top 50" Orange County Super Lawyers for ten consecutive years, making him an ideal attorney to speak at the virtual event.

The private event discussed how attorneys adapt to COVID-19, and the role of Super Lawyers to support the business of law in a virtual setting.

Says Berger Kahn Managing Partner Craig Simon, "Dave devotes himself to his clients and his peers. He gave the gift of his time and insight to our legal community."

Says Ezra of the experience, "I have valued my relationship with Super Lawyers for well over a decade. I find deep satisfaction in sharing to other attorneys any wisdom I have learned along the way."

