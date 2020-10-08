New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Art in Early Learning

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CUR126: Art in Early Learning to the online child care training course catalog.

There is a common phrase, "It′s the process, not the product." This means that children can explore the materials in the art center and simply enjoy what happens. For young children, the process of creating is more important than the product they develop. Young children are very creative and enjoy using different materials to express their ideas. As children pound on clay, dab paint on paper, glue things together, or scribble with crayons, they begin to understand their world and how to control the tools they use. Playing with a basic material like modeling clay holds a child's interest, lengthening their attention span while allowing the child to examine, resolve, and clarify the ideas and concepts they are acquiring.

In the art center, children learn to express their feelings through the use of colors or materials that match their mood. Children also learn to share and cooperate with others as they work together in small groups and negotiate for materials and supplies. Art centers designed for young children should include the raw materials for creativity, and the opportunity to choose media and materials that fit the child's mood. The art center provides numerous opportunities to enhance a child's self-esteem, attitude about work and play, and social skills. Creative experiences for young children should be inviting, promote the expression of feelings, encourage children to explore properties of materials, and cultivate imagination.

Teachers should stress to children that their experience in the art center is more important than what they make to take home. This is accomplished by focusing on the skills they are using during art projects in addition to praising their completed work. Give the children the freedom to use open-ended materials in their own way and at their own pace. Introduce new materials at group time with guidelines for use, and then allow children the freedom to be creative. Interactions that build and restore children′s belief in their abilities are essential in helping children develop self-confidence and self-esteem. Early art experiences have the power to influence whether children continue to engage in the arts as they grow up.

Research has shown that children, sometimes more so than adults, are capable of interacting with art on a wide variety of levels. In addition to making art, they can learn to appreciate it, understand it, and even evaluate it. Learning about art encompasses much more than a simple understanding of color, light, or line. When exploring a piece of artwork, a child is allowed to step into the world of different artists and learn about their lives, influences, and places in time. They can later use that knowledge to grow a deeper understanding of the work of art and the world.

"This course will examine the benefits of art programs that go beyond simple art projects and embrace a more expansive view of art," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "It will provide teachers with a basic understanding of art appreciation and offer ideas for the integration of fine art into the curriculum."

CUR126: Art in Early Learning is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CUR126. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

