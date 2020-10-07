Webinar: Transforming Business Models with System Soft Technologies and Microsoft Azure

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is making available its recent webinar about how organizations are using Microsoft Azure Cloud Services to enhance their business operations and spur growth during these uncertain economic times.



"Many leaders perceive cloud as just an effective way to immediately eliminate fixed costs for infrastructure," said Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, System Soft Technologies. "In our upcoming webinar, we will share real-world examples on how executives can use cloud services like Azure in more innovative ways to optimize business processes, expand revenue sources and implement digital innovation at a time when tangible business transformation is most needed."

Join SSTech experts as they thoroughly review case studies about how Azure Cloud Services have been used by a:

Health Care firm to drive an 18% increase in product revenue

Global Telecommunications company to cut customer attrition by 15%

Security Analytics business to greatly increase total addressable market, value proposition and revenue

Workforce Management organization to grow top line revenue 10%

To join the webinar, please register here .

What: 5 Ways to Revolutionize Business Models through Microsoft Azure Cloud Services

Who from SSTech: Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer; Eric Leonard, Microsoft Practice Lead; Don Bilbrey, Senior Solution Architect

When: Available on demand now.

Cloud Transformation

The Microsoft Azure solution is available through SSTech to accelerate an organization's time to market, increase its agility and reduce its operational costs. From optimized licensing pricing models to full-scale cloud migration, SSTech cloud experts strategically guide and collaborate with business technology leaders, helping them better understand and adopt cloud as an effective catalyst for business growth.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping SMBs accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech's broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across a myriad of industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today's businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337