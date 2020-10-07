Market Overview

Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 27, 2020

October 07, 2020 11:37am   Comments
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the U.S. equity markets on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, during which Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Kenneth J. Mahon, will discuss the Company's third quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom201028.html.

Conference Call Details:
   
Dial-in for Live Call:  
   
Domestic:

International:		 1-888-348-2672

1-412-902-4232
 
Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.
 
Dial-in for Replay:  
   
Domestic:

International:

Availability:

Access Code: 		 1-877-344-7529

1-412-317-0088

October 28, 2020 (10:00 a.m.) through November 4, 2020 (11:59 p.m.)

10148582

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.47 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2020. Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank be found on the Company's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.

