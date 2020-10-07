INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Blink Charging Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 23, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of those who acquired Blink Charging Company ("Blink" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BLNK) securities during the period from March 6, 2020, through August 19, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 23, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you acquired Blink securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney's website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

