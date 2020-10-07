CB2 Insights Announces Acquisition of Texas-based Primary Care Medical & Wellness Clinic with $1.6 million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA

Texas-based Maverick County Medical has been providing Primary Care Services to over 10,300 patients in Eagle Pass and surrounding regions.



TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) ("CB2" or the "Company"), one of the largest integrative healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has completed the asset acquisition of Maverick County Medical ("MCM") in Eagle Pass, Texas. The acquisition of MCM expands the Company's bricks and mortar and telemedicine services to 14 States and adds 10,300 new patients to its current roster of 100,000.

MCM has been operating in Eagle Pass for over 15 years with strong patient retention. Services to patients include primary care, occupational medicine, disease management, minor surgeries, and treatment for auto accident injuries, among others. Services provided by MCM are primarily reimbursed through insurance carriers including Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. MCM also provides services for un-insured patients however representing a smaller proportion of today's revenues.

The Company expects to see continued growth in patient registrations and visits as MCM continues to thrive among the challenges most clinics have faced due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the Company will work quickly to expand on the current offering of services by leveraging its current telemedicine infrastructure to provide access to patients across the state of Texas. The Company will also evaluate the current services offered to determine growth in new and complimentary services, add new lines of revenue from insurable services, and expand overall patient care.

"Our goal is to provide accessible and affordable healthcare solutions, " said Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights. "With the expansion into Texas by way of acquisition of MCM, we welcome a family of practitioners, staff and doctors who align with the direction of our Company, and will be a central point of expansion for our services through telemedicine, subscription services for uninsured patients, and the vision for an integrated National healthcare network."

MCM represents the first acquisition by the Company since its recently announced oversubscribed private placement of CAD 5.13 million in September 2020. The acquisition is also part of a 3-pronged growth model which includes growth from the current infrastructure, new services and acquisitions. The Company's experienced management team continues to develop a robust pipeline of accretive and strategic acquisition targets that are revenue generating, profitable and offer significant opportunities for growth.

The Company paid a total cash consideration of CAD 0.98 million for MCM. Terms of the transaction include a customary transition by the previous owners with 50% of the cash awarded at the signing of the transaction, and 50% due 6 months from the date of completion of the transaction. MCM reported revenues in 2019 of CAD 1.6 million and net income of CAD 0.29 million.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Companies mission to improve the lives of patients through the prevention and treatment of health conditions and using proprietary technology to monitor, assess, and generate insights to help improve patient outcomes. The Company owns and operates a proprietary virtual telehealth platform, and a network of over 30 medical clinics across 13 states in the US, providing integrative, primary and urgent care services to over 100,000 patients annually.

The Company has created works primarily to roster and treat patients seeking traditional and alternative treatments due to the ineffectiveness of conventional medicine, inability to find support through their existing care network, or in some cases, inability to access a primary care network. The Company offers both primary care via a traditional insurable services model and a disruptive low-cost subscription based urgent care offering for patients seeking immediate need to a healthcare provider via telehealth.

The Company differentiates itself by being one of the largest integrative medical practices in the US that owns its own proprietary technology, data analytical assets, and clinical research expertise to support new market expansion, market access, data collection and analysis and drug discovery.

The Company operates a proprietary electronic health record platform Sail ("Sail") to document, treat, monitor and report on patient health outcomes. Developed in 2015, Sail is used internally across all of the Company's clinical operations. Sail features a robust telemedicine platform that the Company uses to provide care to its National patient base. To support patient care and positive health outcomes, the Company is also focused on advancing safety and efficacy research surrounding alternative health treatments by monitoring and assessing Real-World Data (RWD) and providing Real-World Evidence (RWE) through our proprietary technology, data analytics, and a full service contract research organization.

